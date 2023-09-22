The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hit the field in one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in Indiana.

College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week

Wisconsin Badgers at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, September 22
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Wisconsin (-5.5)

Butler Bulldogs at Stetson Hatters

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Marist Red Foxes at Valparaiso Beacons

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Brown Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Eagles at Ball State Cardinals

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Scheumann Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Georgia Southern (-6.5)

Akron Zips at Indiana Hoosiers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Indiana (-16.5)

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Ohio State (-3)

