The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hit the field in one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in Indiana.

College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week

Wisconsin Badgers at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Wisconsin (-5.5)

Butler Bulldogs at Stetson Hatters

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Spec Martin Municipal Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Marist Red Foxes at Valparaiso Beacons

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Brown Field

Brown Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Eagles at Ball State Cardinals

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Georgia Southern (-6.5)

Akron Zips at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Indiana (-16.5)

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-3)

