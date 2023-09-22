As play in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 approaches an end, a quarterfinal is up next for Diana Shnaider against Petra Kvitova. Shnaider has +1800 odds to win this tournament at Ningbo Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shnaider at the 2023 WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 23-30

September 23-30 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Shnaider's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 28 (at 5:45 AM ET), Shnaider will face Kvitova, after defeating Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 6-2 in the previous round.

Shnaider has current moneyline odds of +350 to win her next match versus Kvitova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Shnaider? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Shnaider Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Shnaider beat No. 77-ranked Rakhimova, 6-3, 6-2.

The 19-year-old Shnaider is 14-13 over the past year and is still looking for her first tournament title.

In eight hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Shnaider is 6-8 in matches.

Shnaider, over the past 12 months, has played 27 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Shnaider has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, and 22.4 games per match.

Shnaider, over the past year, has won 67.6% of her service games and 37.3% of her return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Shnaider has won 71.6% of her games on serve and 33.6% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.