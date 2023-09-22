In the semifinals of the Abierto Guadalajara on Friday, Caroline Dolehide (ranked No. 111) meets Sofia Kenin (No. 53).

Kenin is the favorite (-275) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Dolehide, who is +220.

Caroline Dolehide vs. Sofia Kenin Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Caroline Dolehide vs. Sofia Kenin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sofia Kenin has a 73.3% chance to win.

Caroline Dolehide Sofia Kenin +220 Odds to Win Match -275 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +333 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 23.1% 42.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.7

Caroline Dolehide vs. Sofia Kenin Trends and Insights

By beating No. 54-ranked Martina Trevisan 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 on Thursday, Dolehide advanced to the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Kenin took home the victory against No. 74-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez, winning 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.

Through 25 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Dolehide has played 21.4 games per match and won 49.2% of them.

On hard courts, Dolehide has played 18 matches over the past year, totaling 20.8 games per match while winning 51.1% of games.

Kenin has played 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 52.8% of those games.

On hard courts, Kenin has played 24 matches and averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Dolehide and Kenin have not competed against each other since 2015.

