How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Dakota Hudson takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at PETCO Park against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 204 home runs.
- Fueled by 461 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 12th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- St. Louis has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 683 (4.5 per game).
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.451 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hudson (6-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.
- In 10 starts, Hudson has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Taijuan Walker
|9/18/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Freddy Peralta
|9/19/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Trevor Megill
|9/20/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Adrian Houser
|9/21/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Wade Miley
|9/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Matt Waldron
|9/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Nick Martínez
|9/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Michael Wacha
|9/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Wade Miley
|9/27/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Corbin Burnes
|9/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Brandon Woodruff
