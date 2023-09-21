Cardinals vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 21
Tyrone Taylor leads the Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) into a contest versus the St. Louis Cardinals (67-85), after homering twice in an 8-2 victory over the Cardinals, at 1:15 PM ET on Thursday.
The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (7-12) for the Cardinals and Wade Miley (8-4) for the Brewers.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (7-12, 4.84 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (8-4, 3.38 ERA)
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (7-12) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 35-year-old has pitched to a 4.84 ERA this season with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 32 games.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 32 starts this season.
- Mikolas has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 32 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.38 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 109 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .223 against him.
- Miley is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the season.
- Miley has put up 17 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Wade Miley vs. Cardinals
- The opposing Cardinals offense has a collective .251 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 1302 total hits and 17th in MLB action with 683 runs scored. They have the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.421) and are 10th in all of MLB with 204 home runs.
- Miley has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP against the Cardinals this season in 1 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .167 batting average over one appearance.
