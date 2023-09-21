Thursday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) against the St. Louis Cardinals (67-85) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 1:15 PM ET on September 21.

The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (7-12) versus the Brewers and Wade Miley (8-4).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Cardinals as the favorite once.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 32 (46.4%) of those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 32-37, a 46.4% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 53.5% chance to win.

St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 683 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).

Cardinals Schedule