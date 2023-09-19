Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +15000 as of September 19, the Indianapolis Colts aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis compiled a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.
- Colts games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- On offense, Indianapolis ranked 27th in the with 311.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per contest).
- Last year the Colts won only two games at home and two away from home.
- Indianapolis won only one game when favored (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.
- The Colts won just once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC overall.
Colts Impact Players
- Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- In 15 games for the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
- In the passing game a season ago, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).
- Deon Jackson ran for 236 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown in 12 games.
- Zaire Franklin amassed 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
Colts Player Futures
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|L 31-21
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|W 31-20
|+75000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+25000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+75000
