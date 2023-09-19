Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will take the field on Tuesday at Busch Stadium against Trevor Megill, who gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 203 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 457 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 11th in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .252 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 678 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Rom (1-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander allowed two hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

None of Rom's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts, Rom has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his five chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers - Home Drew Rom Trevor Megill 9/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/21/2023 Brewers - Home Miles Mikolas Corbin Burnes 9/22/2023 Padres - Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres - Away Adam Wainwright Pedro Avila 9/24/2023 Padres - Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha

