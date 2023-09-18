One of the top running backs in football last season will be featured when Jamaal Williams and the New Orleans Saints visit the Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Most of the best contributors for the Saints and the Panthers will have player props on the table for this matchup.

Jamaal Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +600

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

Miles Sanders Touchdown Odds

Sanders Odds to Score First TD: +750

Sanders Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derek Carr 232.5 (-113) 3.5 (-102) - Juwan Johnson - - 24.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 72.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 40.5 (-113) Michael Thomas - - 51.5 (-113) Jamaal Williams - 56.5 (-113) 9.5 (-111)

More Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Hayden Hurst - - 27.5 (-113) D.J. Chark - - 28.5 (-113) Adam Thielen - - 34.5 (-102) Miles Sanders - 62.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Laviska Shenault Jr. - - 11.5 (-113) Chuba Hubbard - 34.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) Bryce Young 189.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) - Jonathan Mingo - - 30.5 (-113)

