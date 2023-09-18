The Indianapolis Colts at the moment have the 28th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +15000.

Watch the Colts this season on Fubo!

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Colts to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.

Offensively, Indianapolis ranked 27th in the with 311.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Colts won only two games at home and twice away from home.

As favorites last season Indianapolis recorded only one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts won only once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC overall.

Colts Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

In 15 games with the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

In 12 games, Deon Jackson rushed for 236 yards (19.7 per game) and one TD.

Zaire Franklin collected 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Colts to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +50000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1200 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +6600 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +1800 8 October 29 Saints - +3000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +15000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +10000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Titans - +6600 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1800 15 December 17 Steelers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +4000 17 December 31 Raiders - +10000 18 January 7 Texans - +50000

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.