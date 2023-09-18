Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday, at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 202 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .423 this season.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 677 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.455 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (4-11) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has three quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Wainwright has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers - Home Drew Rom Adrian Houser 9/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/21/2023 Brewers - Home Miles Mikolas Corbin Burnes 9/22/2023 Padres - Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres - Away Adam Wainwright Pedro Avila

