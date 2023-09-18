Monday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (84-65) and St. Louis Cardinals (66-83) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on September 18.

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (12-8, 3.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright (4-11, 7.95 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 7, Cardinals 6.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Cardinals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (44.1%) in those contests.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (677 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule