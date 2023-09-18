Brandon Nakashima enters the Chengdu Open following his US Open finished with a defeat at the hands of Laslo Djere in the round of 128. Nakashima's first opponent is Roman Safiullin (in the round of 32). Nakashima's odds to win it all at Sichuan International Tennis Center are +1400.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Chengdu Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Nakashima at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Nakashima's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Chengdu Open, on Wednesday, September 20 (at 2:20 AM ET), Nakashima will face Safiullin.

Nakashima is currently listed at -150 to win his next contest against Safiullin. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Nakashima? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Nakashima Stats

Nakashima last played on August 28, 2023, a 5-7, 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 38-ranked Djere in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Nakashima is 25-22 over the past year, with two tournament titles.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Nakashima has gone 21-15 and has won a pair of titles.

Nakashima, over the past year, has played 47 matches across all court surfaces, and 26.7 games per match.

In his 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Nakashima has played 25.2 games per match.

Nakashima, over the past 12 months, has won 82.6% of his service games and 18.9% of his return games.

On hard courts, Nakashima, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 83.5% of his service games and 19.3% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.