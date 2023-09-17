The Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) and the Tennessee Titans (0-1) square off at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Titans

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Titans Insights (2022)

The Titans scored 5.1 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Chargers allowed (22.6) last season.

The Titans collected 49.3 fewer yards per game (296.8) than the Chargers allowed per contest (346.1) last season.

Tennessee rushed for 125.4 yards per game last year, 20.4 fewer than the 145.8 Los Angeles allowed per contest.

Last season the Titans had 23 turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers had takeaways (24).

Titans Home Performance (2022)

The Titans scored 18.1 points per game at home (0.6 more than overall) last season, and allowed 20.6 at home (0.5 fewer than overall).

At home, the Titans picked up more yards (322.3 per game) than overall (296.8). But they also gave up more (355.4 per game) than overall (351.6).

Tennessee picked up 211.8 passing yards per game at home (40.4 more than overall), and conceded 256.8 at home (18 fewer than overall).

The Titans accumulated 110.5 rushing yards per game at home (14.9 fewer than overall), and conceded 98.6 at home (21.7 more than overall).

The Titans successfully converted 40.8% of third downs at home (4.3% more than overall), and conceded on 33% of third downs at home (1.2% less than overall).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New Orleans L 16-15 CBS 9/17/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 9/24/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 10/1/2023 Cincinnati - FOX 10/8/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS

