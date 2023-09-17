Titans vs. Chargers Injury Report — Week 2
Going into their game against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1), the Tennessee Titans (0-1) will be monitoring nine players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 17 at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans' most recent game finished in a 16-15 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
In their last outing, the Chargers were knocked off by the Miami Dolphins 36-34.
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Nir - personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dillon Radunz
|OL
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Amani Hooker
|DB
|Concussion
|Out
|Tre Avery
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Teair Tart
|DT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Peter Skoronski
|OL
|Illness
|Out
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Chris Rumph II
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
Titans vs. Chargers Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Titans Season Insights (2022)
- The Titans were a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).
- Tennessee ranked fifth-worst in scoring offense last season (17.5 points per game), but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 13th with 21.1 points allowed per game.
- It was a difficult campaign for the Titans in terms of passing last season, as they ranked third-worst in passing offense (171.4 passing yards per game) and worst in passing defense (274.8 passing yards per game allowed).
- On the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking best by allowing just 76.9 rushing yards per game. It ranked 13th on offense (125.4 rushing yards per game).
- The Titans ranked 22nd in the league with a -3 turnover margin last season after forcing 20 turnovers (20th in the NFL) and committing 23 (17th in the NFL).
Titans vs. Chargers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chargers (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Chargers (-145), Titans (+120)
- Total: 45.5 points
