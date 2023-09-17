The Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) face the Tennessee Titans (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Chargers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Chargers' upcoming matchup versus Titans, check out the page below, where we offer statistics to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Chargers vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Titans led eight times, trailed three times, and were tied six times.

On offense, the Titans averaged 4.9 points in the first quarter (11th-ranked) last season. They gave up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

The Chargers were winning five times, trailed seven times, and were tied five times at the end of the first quarter last season.

On offense, Los Angeles averaged 2.8 points in the first quarter (28th-ranked) last year. On the defensive side, it gave up 5.1 points on average in the first quarter (29th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Titans outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, lost six times, and were knotted up three times.

The Titans' offense averaged 6.7 points in the second quarter last year. Defensively, they allowed 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

Last season, the Chargers outscored their opponent in the second quarter in 12 games, were outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they tied the second quarter in two games.

Los Angeles averaged 11.4 points on offense and gave up an average of 6.8 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Titans outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

In the third quarter last season, the Titans averaged 3.8 points on offense (23rd-ranked) and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense (28th-ranked).

Looking at the third quarter, the Chargers outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games last season, lost the third quarter in 10 games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

In the third quarter last season, Los Angeles averaged 2.9 points scored on offense, and it ceded an average of 5.3 points on defense.

4th Quarter

The Titans won the fourth quarter in five games last year, lost that quarter in nine games, and tied in that quarter in three games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Titans averaged 2.6 points scored on offense (32nd-ranked) and allowed an average of 4.9 points on defense (seventh-ranked).

Last season, the Chargers won the fourth quarter in nine games, were outscored in that quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Los Angeles averaged 5.7 points scored on offense in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, it allowed an average of 5.5 points in the fourth quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Titans vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half last season, the Titans were winning eight times, were behind seven times, and were tied two times.

The Titans averaged 11.6 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 9.8 points on defense in the first half last year.

At the completion of the first half, the Chargers were winning nine times (6-3 in those games) last season, were behind six times (3-3), and were knotted up two times (1-1).

In the first half, Los Angeles averaged 14.1 points on offense last season (fifth-ranked). It gave up an average of 11.9 points on defense (22nd-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

The Titans outscored their opponent in the second half in four games last year (3-1 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in 12 games (3-9), and tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

In the second half last year, the Titans averaged 6.4 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 10.7 points on defense.

Out of 17 games last season, the Chargers lost the second half 10 times (4-6 in those games) and won the second half seven times (6-1).

Los Angeles put up an average of 8.6 points and gave up an average of 10.8 points on defense in the second half last season.

Rep the Chargers or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.