When the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans go head to head in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Isaiah McKenzie score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think McKenzie will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Isaiah McKenzie score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

McKenzie accumulated 28.2 yards receiving on 4.3 targets per game last season, scoring four TDs.

McKenzie scored a receiving touchdown four times last season (out of 15 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

He scored one rushing touchdown last year in 15 games.

Isaiah McKenzie Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 3 2 19 1 Week 2 Titans 3 2 37 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 9 7 76 1 Week 4 @Ravens 6 4 21 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 2 9 0 Week 8 Packers 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 2 12 0 Week 10 Vikings 4 4 37 0 Week 11 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 10 6 96 1 Week 13 @Patriots 5 5 44 0 Week 14 Jets 5 3 21 0 Week 15 Dolphins 5 2 24 0 Week 16 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 18 Patriots 3 2 19 0 Divisional Bengals 2 2 10 0

Rep Isaiah McKenzie with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.