The Houston Texans (0-1) are listed as slight, 1.5-point underdogs in a home AFC South matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at NRG Stadium. For this matchup, the total has been set at 39.5 points.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Colts as they prepare for this matchup against the Texans. The betting trends and insights for the Texans can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Colts.

Colts vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Indianapolis vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: FOX

Colts vs. Texans Betting Insights

Indianapolis' record against the spread last season was 6-11-0.

The Colts won once ATS (1-6) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater last year.

Indianapolis had seven of its 17 games hit the over last year.

Houston's record against the spread last season was 8-8-1.

The Texans were 8-7-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Houston had seven of its 17 games hit the over last season.

