Colts vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AFC South foes match up when the Houston Texans (0-1) and the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) square off on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at NRG Stadium.
Texans and Colts recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they play on Sunday.
Colts vs. Texans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Texans
|1
|39.5
|-120
|+100
Colts vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats
Indianapolis Colts
- Indianapolis played nine games last season that ended with a combined score over 39.5 points.
- Indianapolis' outings last year had a 42.8-point average over/under, 3.3 more points than this game's total.
- The Colts' record against the spread last season was 6-11-0.
- The Colts were underdogs 10 times last season and won three of those games.
- Indianapolis had a record of 3-7, a 30% win rate, when it was set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks last season.
Houston Texans
- Texans games last season went over this contest's total of 39.5 points 11 times.
- The average total in Houston's outings last season was 43.2, 3.7 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Texans were 8-8-1 against the spread last year.
- The Texans never were listed as the moneyline favorite in a game last season.
- Houston did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.
Texans vs. Colts Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Texans
|17
|30
|24.7
|27
|43.2
|11
|Colts
|17
|30
|25.1
|28
|42.8
|9
Colts Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.8
|42.8
|42.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.6
|23.3
|24.0
|ATS Record
|6-11-0
|3-5-0
|3-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-5-1
|1-4
|0-1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-7
|1-2
|2-5
Texans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.2
|44.5
|42.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.4
|25.8
|25.0
|ATS Record
|8-8-1
|3-5-0
|5-3-1
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-13-1
|0-7-1
|3-6
