For their matchup against the Houston Texans (0-1) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM , the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) have six players on the injury report.

The Colts are coming off of a 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In their most recent game, the Texans lost 25-9 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zack Moss RB Forearm Full Participation In Practice Quenton Nelson OG Toe Questionable Braden Smith OT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Kylen Granson TE Hamstring Questionable Andrew Ogletree TE Concussion Questionable Rigoberto Sanchez P Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dare Ogunbowale RB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Laremy Tunsil OT Knee Questionable George Fant OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Blake Cashman LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Grayland Arnold S Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jimmie Ward S Hip Out Neville Hewitt LB Illness Questionable Jalen Pitre S Chest Out Dalton Schultz TE Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Robert Woods WR Rest Limited Participation In Practice John Metchie WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice C.J. Stroud QB Shoulder Questionable

Colts vs. Texans Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: FOX

FOX

Colts Season Insights (2022)

The Colts ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last season.

It was a difficult season for Indianapolis, which ranked third-worst in scoring offense (17 points per game) and fifth-worst in scoring defense (25.1 points per game allowed) last year.

The Colts averaged 201.9 passing yards per game on offense last year (23rd in NFL), and they gave up 209.9 passing yards per game (11th) on the other side of the ball.

Indianapolis ranked 23rd in run offense (109.8 rushing yards per game) and 21st in run defense (124.1 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.

The Colts had the worst turnover margin in the league last season at -13, forcing 21 turnovers (19th in NFL) while turning it over 34 times (32nd in NFL).

Colts vs. Texans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Texans (-1.5)

Texans (-1.5) Moneyline: Texans (-120), Colts (+100)

Texans (-120), Colts (+100) Total: 39.5 points

