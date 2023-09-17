The Houston Texans (0-1) will play AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts (0-1), on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The betting information predicts a close game, with the Texans favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 39.5 in the contest.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the Texans matching up with the Colts, check out the article below. We have collected all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Colts vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Colts led after the first quarter in seven games, trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in three games last year.

On offense, the Colts averaged 3.2 points in the first quarter (22nd-ranked) last year. They allowed 3.9 points on average in the first quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Texans led after the first quarter in five games, were behind after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games .

Looking at the first quarter last season, Houston averaged 3.6 points on offense (18th-ranked) and allowed an average of 4.8 points on defense (22nd-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Colts outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in 10 games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

The Colts' offense averaged 4.7 points in the second quarter last season. Defensively, they allowed 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

The Texans outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, were outscored six times, and tied four times in 17 games last season.

In the second quarter last year, Houston scored an average of 5.7 points on offense (27th-ranked) and allowed an average of 6.8 points on defense (13th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

The Colts outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

In the third quarter last year, the Colts averaged 4.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.6 points on defense.

Out of 17 games last season, the Texans outscored their opponent in the third quarter 10 times, were outscored six times, and were knotted up one time.

Last season, Houston's offense averaged 5.4 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it gave up 3.9 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Colts outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost seven times, and were knotted up four times.

Offensively, the Colts averaged 5.1 points in the fourth quarter (27th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 7.3 points on average in the fourth quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

The Texans outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in eight games last season. Meanwhile, they were outscored in the fourth quarter in nine games.

Houston's offense averaged 5.1 points in the fourth quarter last season. It surrendered 6.2 points on average in that quarter.

Colts vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Colts were leading after the first half in five games last year and were behind after the first half in 12 games.

The Colts' offense averaged 7.9 points in the first half last season. On the other side of the ball, they allowed 12.3 points on average in the first half.

Last year, the Texans were leading after the first half in six games, trailed after the first half in seven games, and were tied after the first half in four games.

In the first half, Houston averaged 9.3 points on offense last season (24th-ranked). It allowed an average of 11.5 points on defense (18th-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Colts lost the second half eight times and won that half nine times.

The Colts' offense averaged 9.7 points in the second half last season. On defense, they allowed 11.9 points on average in the second half.

Out of 17 games last season, the Texans were outscored in the second half 10 times (0-9-1 in those games) and won the second half seven times (3-4).

Houston averaged 10.5 points in the second half last season. On defense, it gave up 10.1 points on average in the second half.

