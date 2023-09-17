The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) hit the road for an AFC South showdown against the Houston Texans (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at NRG Stadium, so check out our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Colts vs. Texans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Colts vs. Texans?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Indianapolis 23 - Houston 20
  • The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Colts a 52.4% chance to win.
  • The Colts were the moneyline favorite seven total times last season. They finished 1-5-1 in those games.
  • Indianapolis had a 1-5-1 record last year (winning only 14.3% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.
  • The Texans won three, or 17.6%, of the 17 games they played as underdogs last season.
  • Houston had a record of 3-13-1, a 17.6% win rate, when it was set as an underdog of -110 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Who will win? The Colts or Texans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-1)
  • The Colts beat the spread six times in 17 games last season.
  • Indianapolis won once ATS (1-6) when favored by 1 point or more last season.
  • The Texans covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
  • Houston's ATS record as an underdog of 1 point or greater was 8-8-1 last season.

Parlay your bets together on the Colts vs. Texans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (40)
  • These two teams averaged a combined 34 points per game a season ago, six less points than the over/under of 40 set for this game.
  • The Colts and the Texans saw their opponents average a combined 9.8 more points per game last season than the point total of 40 set for this matchup.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.
  • The Texans and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Zack Moss Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 58.5/Under)

Games (2022) Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
13 35.1 1 3.0 0

C.J. Stroud Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
1 242.0 0 20.0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.