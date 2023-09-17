As they try to secure the series sweep, Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies (81-67) will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals (65-83) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, September 17. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker - PHI (15-5, 4.36 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (6-2, 5.10 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 58, or 59.2%, of the 98 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have gone 46-26 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (63.9% winning percentage).

Philadelphia has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies went 4-2 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with 29 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 19 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Cardinals had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.