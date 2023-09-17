Dakota Hudson will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals looking to slow down Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 200 home runs.

St. Louis is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 671 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .328.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.452 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Hudson (6-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Hudson has seven starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.3 innings per outing.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Orioles L 11-5 Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers - Home Drew Rom Adrian Houser 9/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/21/2023 Brewers - Home Miles Mikolas Corbin Burnes 9/22/2023 Padres - Away Dakota Hudson -

