Tennessee vs. Florida: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) will face off against a fellow SEC opponent, the Florida Gators (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Volunteers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Florida matchup.
Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Tennessee vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-7)
|58.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-6.5)
|58.5
|-258
|+210
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-6.5)
|58.5
|-260
|+210
Tennessee vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Tennessee has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Volunteers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- Florida has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.
Tennessee & Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Tennessee
|To Win the National Champ.
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|To Win the SEC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
|Florida
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
