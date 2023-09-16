Purdue vs. Syracuse: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) will look to upset the Syracuse Orange (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Orange favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Purdue matchup in this article.
Purdue vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Purdue vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-2.5)
|58.5
|-135
|+115
|DraftKings
|Syracuse (-2.5)
|58.5
|-142
|+120
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-2.5)
|59.5
|-128
|+106
Purdue vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Purdue has covered once in two games with a spread this year.
- Syracuse has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
- The Orange have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
