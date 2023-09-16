The Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) host the Syracuse Orange (2-0) at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Syracuse has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking third-best in total offense (586.5 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (212 yards allowed per game). In terms of total yards, Purdue ranks 68th in the FBS (395 total yards per game) and 92nd defensively (386.5 total yards allowed per contest).

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game.

Purdue vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Purdue vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Purdue Syracuse 395 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 586.5 (13th) 386.5 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (4th) 144 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (29th) 251 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.5 (6th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (32nd)

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has thrown for 502 yards (251 yards per game) while completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 45 yards with one touchdown.

Devin Mockobee is his team's leading rusher with 37 carries for 155 yards, or 77.5 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has taken seven carries and totaled 54 yards with two touchdowns.

Deion Burks has racked up 170 receiving yards on five receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has eight receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 104 yards (52 yards per game) this year.

Max Klare has racked up 86 reciving yards (43 ypg) this season.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 543 yards (271.5 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 68.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 71 rushing yards on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

LeQuint Allen has racked up 127 yards on 24 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Ike Daniels has carried the ball 17 times for 99 yards (49.5 per game).

Umari Hatcher's 188 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has registered nine catches and one touchdown.

Isaiah Jones has hauled in eight receptions totaling 157 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Donovan Brown has been the target of 11 passes and racked up eight grabs for 154 yards, an average of 77 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

