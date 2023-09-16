The Syracuse Orange (2-0) are favored by just 2.5 points against the Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023. An over/under of 57.5 is set for the game.

Syracuse has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (third-best with 586.5 yards per game) and total defense (sixth-best with 212 yards allowed per game) this year. Purdue ranks 70th in the FBS with 29.5 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 95th with 28 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Purdue vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

Syracuse vs Purdue Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Syracuse -2.5 -115 -105 57.5 -110 -110 -135 +115

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue Stats Leaders

With 110 receptions for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns, Charlie Jones was a crucial performer in the air last season.

In 14 games, Aidan O'Connell aired it out for 3,481 yards (248.6 yards per game) to go along with 22 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.2%.

Devin Mockobee rushed for 968 yards (69.1 yards per game) and nine TDs.

As a receiver, Mockobee caught 31 balls on 46 targets for 274 yards and zero touchdowns.

As an important contributor in the pass game, Payne Durham amassed 560 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 56 catches.

Sanoussi Kane helped carry the defense with 50 tackles, two TFL, and one sack in 14 games.

With one interception to go with 49 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in 14 games, Jalen Graham was a significant player on defense last season.

With 37 tackles and three interceptions, Cam Allen was a big contributor last year on defense.

Jack Sullivan was a big contributor on D last season, with 26 tackles, four TFL, and 5.5 sacks.

