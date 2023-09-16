Based on our computer projection model, the Purdue Boilermakers will beat the Syracuse Orange when the two teams match up at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which starts at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Purdue vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Purdue (+2.5) Toss Up (56.5) Purdue 33, Syracuse 23

Week 3 Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Boilermakers have a 47.6% chance to win.

The Boilermakers are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Boilermakers have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Purdue this season is 8.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Orange's implied win probability is 57.4%.

The Orange have one win against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Syracuse has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The over/under for this game and the average total for Syracuse games this season are equal at 56.5.

Boilermakers vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Syracuse 56.5 3.5 56.5 3.5 -- -- Purdue 29.5 28 35 39 24 17

