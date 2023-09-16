Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) square off against the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 34.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-34.5)
|54.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Notre Dame (-34)
|54.5
|-6500
|+2000
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-34.5)
|54.5
|-
|-
Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has covered in each of its three games with a spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish have covered the spread when playing as at least 34.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Central Michigan has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.
Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2200
|Bet $100 to win $2200
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
