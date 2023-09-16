The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) square off at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Notre Dame has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, ranking 20th-best in total offense (485.7 yards per game) and seventh-best in total defense (223 yards allowed per game). Central Michigan ranks 89th in points per game (26), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 18th-worst in the FBS with 36.5 points ceded per contest.

Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics

Notre Dame Central Michigan 485.7 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.5 (113th) 223 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472 (110th) 194 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.5 (53rd) 291.7 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (122nd) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 731 yards (243.7 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 75% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes this season.

Audric Estime has 345 rushing yards on 43 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on five catches for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

Jeremiyah Love has been handed the ball 15 times this year and racked up 110 yards (36.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Chris Tyree's leads his squad with 128 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of eight targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jayden Thomas has caught eight passes for 125 yards (41.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Holden Staes has a total of 119 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Bert Emanuel Jr. has been a dual threat for Central Michigan this season. He has 280 passing yards (140 per game) while completing 50% of his passes. He's thrown three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 142 yards (71 ypg) on 38 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Myles Bailey has racked up 125 yards (on 25 attempts) with one touchdown.

Chris Parker has racked up 142 receiving yards on five catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tyson Davis has put together a 52-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught three passes on three targets.

Jesse Prewitt III's one target has resulted in one catch for 32 yards and one touchdown.

