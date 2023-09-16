The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as an overwhelming 34.5-point underdog. An over/under of 51.5 is set in the contest.

Notre Dame has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (20th-best with 485.7 yards per game) and total defense (eighth-best with 223 yards allowed per game) this season. Central Michigan ranks 89th in points per game (26), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-worst in the FBS with 36.5 points allowed per contest.

Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Notre Dame vs Central Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -34.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Week 3 FBS Independent Betting Trends

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Drew Pyne threw for 2,021 yards (155.5 per game), completing 64.6% of his passes, with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games last year.

Pyne also ran for 108 yards and two TDs.

On the ground, Audric Estime scored 11 touchdowns and picked up 920 yards (70.8 per game).

In the passing game, Estime scored one touchdown, with nine catches for 135 yards.

Logan Diggs rushed for 821 yards (63.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Diggs also had 10 catches for 211 yards and two TDs.

Michael Mayer had 67 catches for 809 yards (62.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 13 games.

Isaiah Foskey delivered 42 tackles, 10 TFL, and 10.5 sacks in 13 games last year.

On defense in 2022, JD Bertrand had 77 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks in 13 games played.

Jack Kiser had three sacks to go with two TFL and 57 tackles in 13 games a season ago.

Benjamin Morrison delivered six interceptions to go with 29 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended in 13 games played.

