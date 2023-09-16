The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are expected to win their game versus the Central Michigan Chippewas at 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Central Michigan (+34.5) Under (51.5) Notre Dame 40, Central Michigan 8

Week 3 FBS Independent Predictions

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Irish are unbeaten against the spread this season.

Notre Dame has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 34.5-point favorites.

Two Fighting Irish games (out of three) have gone over the point total this year.

The over/under for this game is 51.5 points, 0.3 more than the average point total for Notre Dame games this season.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Chippewas have put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average total for Central Michigan games this year is five fewer points than the point total of 51.5 for this outing.

Fighting Irish vs. Chippewas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 47.7 10 56 3 45 24 Central Michigan 26 36.5 45 42 7 31

