The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) in college football action at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Notre Dame 34, Central Michigan 13

Notre Dame 34, Central Michigan 13 Notre Dame has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Fighting Irish have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.

Central Michigan lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Chippewas are this season when entering a game as the underdog by or more on the moneyline.

The Fighting Irish have a 0.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Central Michigan (+34.5)



Central Michigan (+34.5) In three Notre Dame games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Fighting Irish won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 34.5 points or more.

Central Michigan has not covered the spread yet this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51.5)



Under (51.5) Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in a game twice this season.

The total for the matchup of 51.5 is 22.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Notre Dame (47.7 points per game) and Central Michigan (26 points per game).

Splits Tables

Notre Dame

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 52 49.5 Implied Total AVG 38.3 43.5 28 ATS Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Central Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 48.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 28.5 28 29 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

