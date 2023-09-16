The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Mark Hubbard is currently in third place with a score of -6.

Looking to bet on Mark Hubbard at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1400 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Mark Hubbard Insights

Hubbard has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Hubbard has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Hubbard has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 27 -6 267 0 18 2 6 $2.1M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Hubbard has one top-five finish in his past nine appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 29th.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut seven times.

Hubbard last competed at this event in 2023 and finished third.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 105 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Hubbard will take to the 7,123-yard course this week at Silverado CC (North) after having played courses with an average length of 7,258 yards during the past year.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard finished in the 32nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which placed him in the third percentile of the field.

Hubbard shot better than just 17% of the competitors at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Hubbard shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other competitors averaged 3.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hubbard had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Hubbard's seven birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the tournament average (8.8).

In that most recent outing, Hubbard's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.4).

Hubbard finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.3.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hubbard recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Hubbard Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hubbard's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

