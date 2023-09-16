The Louisville Cardinals (2-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) square off at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Louisville ranks 59th in total defense this year (327 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 582 total yards per game. Indiana has been excelling on defense, surrendering just 236.5 total yards per contest (14th-best). On offense, it ranks 91st by posting 355.5 total yards per game.

Below in this story, we provide you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on BTN.

Louisville vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Louisville vs. Indiana Key Statistics

Louisville Indiana 582 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.5 (95th) 327 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.5 (12th) 285.5 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.5 (80th) 296.5 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213 (84th) 3 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 5 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 494 passing yards for Louisville, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 56 rushing yards (28 ypg) on 13 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 14 times for 231 yards (115.5 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught three passes for 49 yards.

Isaac Guerendo has run for 90 yards (45 per game) on 17 carries with one touchdown, while also hauling in 60 yards in the passing game (on five catches).

Jamari Thrash's 170 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has collected 10 receptions and three touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has caught five passes for 98 yards (49 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson leads Indiana with 260 yards on 19-of-26 passing this season.

Jaylin Lucas has rushed for 112 yards on 21 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added five catches, totaling 40 yards.

Josh Henderson has piled up 65 yards (on 15 carries) with one touchdown, while also catching four passes for 58 yards.

Omar Cooper Jr. has hauled in 101 receiving yards on seven receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Cam Camper has totaled 72 receiving yards (36 yards per game) on six receptions.

Donaven McCulley has racked up 64 reciving yards (32 ypg) this season.

