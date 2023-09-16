Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is the setting for the Louisville Cardinals' (2-0) matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) on September 16, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on BTN. The Cardinals are a 10-point favorite in the game. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Indiana matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Indiana vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Indiana vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Indiana has won one game against the spread this year.

The Hoosiers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Louisville has won one game against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 10 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

