Indiana vs. Louisville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is the setting for the Louisville Cardinals' (2-0) matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) on September 16, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on BTN. The Cardinals are a 10-point favorite in the game. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Indiana matchup in this article.
Indiana vs. Louisville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- City: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Indiana vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-10)
|52.5
|-375
|+290
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Louisville (-10)
|52
|-375
|+295
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-10.5)
|53.5
|-385
|+300
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
Indiana vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Indiana has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Hoosiers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- Louisville has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 10 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.