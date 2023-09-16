Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is the setting for the Louisville Cardinals' (2-0) matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) on September 16, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on BTN. The Cardinals are a 10-point favorite in the game. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Indiana matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. Louisville Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • City: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Indiana vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Indiana Moneyline
BetMGM Louisville (-10) 52.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Louisville (-10) 52 -375 +295 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Louisville (-10.5) 53.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Indiana vs. Louisville Betting Trends

  • Indiana has won one game against the spread this year.
  • The Hoosiers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
  • Louisville has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Cardinals have been favored by 10 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big Ten +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

