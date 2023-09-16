The Ball State Cardinals (0-2) square off against an FCS opponent, the Indiana State Sycamores (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium.

Ball State ranks sixth-worst in scoring offense (8.5 points per game) and seventh-worst in scoring defense (44.5 points per game allowed) this year. Indiana State ranks ninth-worst in points per game (3.5), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 80th in the FCS with 34 points allowed per contest.

Indiana State vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Indiana State vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Indiana State Ball State 155 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.5 (124th) 448 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.5 (79th) 86.5 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 74.5 (119th) 68.5 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185 (106th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (106th) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Gavin Screws has racked up 116 yards on 50% passing this season.

The team's top rusher, Evan Olaes, has carried the ball 21 times for 76 yards (38 per game).

Korbin Allen has collected 53 yards (on 10 carries).

Dakota Caton paces his team with 76 receiving yards on eight receptions.

Harry Van Dyne has caught four passes and compiled 40 receiving yards (20 per game).

Ethan Chambers' one catch (on one target) has netted him 11 yards (5.5 ypg).

Ball State Stats Leaders

Kadin Semonza has thrown for 220 yards (110 ypg) to lead Ball State, completing 59.5% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass compared to three interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper has racked up 41 yards on 27 carries.

Kiael Kelly has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 37 yards (18.5 per game).

Ty Robinson's leads his squad with 111 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of 13 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has put together a 90-yard season so far, reeling in 11 passes on 15 targets.

Qian Magwood has racked up nine grabs for 70 yards, an average of 35 yards per game.

