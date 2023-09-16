Indiana vs. Louisville Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Our computer model predicts the Louisville Cardinals will defeat the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Lucas Oil Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Indiana vs. Louisville Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Louisville (-10)
|Toss Up (50.5)
|Louisville 32, Indiana 17
Indiana Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hoosiers have a 25.6% chance to win.
- The Hoosiers have covered the only spread they have faced this year (1-0-0).
- Indiana is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.
- No Hoosiers one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.
- Indiana games this season have averaged an over/under of 59.5 points, nine more than the point total in this matchup.
Louisville Betting Info (2023)
- The Cardinals have a 78.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Cardinals have one win against the spread this season.
- In games they have played as 10-point favorites or more, Louisville has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
- One of the Cardinals' two games this season has gone over the point total.
- Louisville games average 53 total points per game this season, 2.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Hoosiers vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Louisville
|47.5
|17
|56
|0
|--
|--
|Indiana
|22
|15
|22
|15
|--
|--
