The Ball State Cardinals (0-2) play an FCS opponent, the Indiana State Sycamores (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium.

While Ball State ranks 85th in total defense with 371.5 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly worse, ranking ninth-worst (259.5 yards per game). Indiana State ranks 11th-worst in total yards per game (155), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 96th in the FCS with 448 total yards allowed per contest.

Read on for all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ball State vs. Indiana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Ball State vs. Indiana State Key Statistics

Ball State Indiana State 259.5 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 155 (117th) 371.5 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448 (88th) 74.5 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 86.5 (96th) 185 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 68.5 (119th) 5 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Ball State Stats Leaders

Kadin Semonza has 220 yards passing for Ball State, completing 59.5% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 41 yards on the ground.

This season, Kiael Kelly has carried the ball 10 times for 37 yards (18.5 per game).

Ty Robinson's 111 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has collected six catches and one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has caught 11 passes for 90 yards (45.0 yards per game) this year.

Qian Magwood has a total of 70 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing nine throws.

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Gavin Screws has compiled 116 yards on 50% passing this season.

Evan Olaes has rushed 21 times for 76 yards.

Korbin Allen has racked up 10 carries and totaled 53 yards.

Dakota Caton has racked up 76 receiving yards on eight receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Harry Van Dyne has four receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 40 yards (20.0 yards per game) this year.

Ethan Chambers' one target has resulted in one catch for 11 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ball State or Indiana State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.