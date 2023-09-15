Indiana High School Football Live Streams in Randolph County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Randolph County, Indiana this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Randolph County, Indiana High School Football Games This Week
South Adams High School at Monroe Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Parker City, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
