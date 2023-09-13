On Wednesday, September 13 at 6:35 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles (91-53) host the St. Louis Cardinals (64-81) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the rubber game of the series. Kyle Gibson will get the call for the Orioles, while Drew Rom will take the mound for the Cardinals.

The Orioles are listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+145). A 10-run total has been set in the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (14-8, 5.12 ERA) vs Rom - STL (0-2, 7.79 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -175 +145 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -175 +145 - 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 71 times this season and won 50, or 70.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Orioles have a 21-5 record (winning 80.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over nine times.

The Cardinals have won in 28, or 43.8%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 4-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.