Kyle Gibson and Drew Rom will each get the start when the Baltimore Orioles and the St. Louis Cardinals square off on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 199 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks 10th in the majors with a .426 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 665 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.460 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Rom (0-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

In four starts, Rom has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Reds W 9-4 Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds L 7-1 Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles L 11-5 Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles - Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Colin Rea 9/19/2023 Brewers - Home Drew Rom Adrian Houser

