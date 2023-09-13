Wednesday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (91-53) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (64-81) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:35 PM on September 13.

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Gibson (14-8, 5.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Drew Rom (0-2, 7.79 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (43.8%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (665 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule