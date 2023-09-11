The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .242 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 42 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

O'Neill has driven home a run in 14 games this season (21.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season (22 of 65), with two or more runs four times (6.2%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .245 AVG .239 .336 OBP .312 .473 SLG .381 13 XBH 10 6 HR 3 10 RBI 11 31/15 K/BB 32/12 2 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings