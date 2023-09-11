Lars Nootbaar vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lars Nootbaar, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .273 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 63 walks.
- Nootbaar has had a hit in 64 of 98 games this season (65.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (25.5%).
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (12.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Nootbaar has had an RBI in 34 games this season (34.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.2%).
- He has scored at least once 49 times this season (50.0%), including 13 games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|.254
|AVG
|.290
|.359
|OBP
|.400
|.405
|SLG
|.484
|12
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|23
|36/30
|K/BB
|47/33
|4
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 29th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.07 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 154 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 34th, 1.287 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
