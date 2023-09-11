At +15000, the Indianapolis Colts have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 11.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis compiled a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.

A total of seven Colts games last season went over the point total.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Colts won only two games at home last year and two on the road.

Indianapolis won just one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.

Colts Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

In 15 games with the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, catching 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

In 12 games, Deon Jackson rushed for 236 yards (19.7 per game) and one TD.

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin amassed 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +2200 2 September 17 @ Texans - +30000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1600 4 October 1 Rams - +6600 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2200 7 October 22 Browns - +2200 8 October 29 Saints - +3000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +15000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +12500 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1300 15 December 17 Steelers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +4000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +30000

Odds are current as of September 11 at 5:14 PM ET.