Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +15000, the Indianapolis Colts have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 11.
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +800
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis compiled a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of seven Colts games last season went over the point total.
- Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Colts won only two games at home last year and two on the road.
- Indianapolis won just one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.
- The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.
Colts Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- In 15 games with the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
- In the passing game a season ago, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, catching 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).
- In 12 games, Deon Jackson rushed for 236 yards (19.7 per game) and one TD.
- In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin amassed 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|L 31-21
|+2200
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|-
|+30000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2200
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+2200
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1300
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+30000
