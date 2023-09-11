Monday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (90-52) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (63-80) at 6:35 PM (on September 11). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Orioles, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Dean Kremer (12-5) for the Orioles and Dakota Hudson (6-1) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Cardinals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Cardinals have won in 27, or 43.5%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (655 total, 4.6 per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule