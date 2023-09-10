Will Zack Moss get into the end zone when the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars meet in Week 1 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Zack Moss score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)

He scored a rushing touchdown in one game last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Zack Moss Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Rams 6 15 0 6 21 0 Week 2 Titans 3 17 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 4 46 0 1 6 0 Week 4 @Ravens 3 6 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 1 7 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 7 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 3 18 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Vikings 24 81 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 12 65 0 1 5 0 Week 17 @Giants 15 74 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Texans 18 114 1 3 7 0

