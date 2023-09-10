How to Watch Men's US Open Today: Live Stream and More - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:45 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center today, in the US Open final, No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev will match up against No. 2 Novak Djokovic. If you're looking for a live stream, ESPN will have the match.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
US Open Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Finals
- Date: September 10
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch the US Open Today - September 10
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Daniil Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic
|Final
|4:00 PM ET
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!
Today's Best Match Insights: Medvedev vs. Djokovic
- Medvedev has won five tournaments so far this year, with an overall match record of 50-11.
- Djokovic has put up a 38-5 record on the year, capturing four tournament victories.
- Through 61 matches so far this year (across all court types), Medvedev has played 23.2 games per match and won 58.0% of them.
- Through 38 matches this year on hard courts, Medvedev has played 21.1 games per match and won 60.4% of them.
- Medvedev has won 32.8% of his return games so far this year, and 83.3% of his service games.
- Djokovic is averaging 27.8 games per match through his 43 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 59.7% game winning percentage.
- Djokovic has played 21 matches on hard courts this year, and averages 24.4 games per match and 10.1 games per set while winning 61.8% of games.
- Djokovic has put together a service game winning percentage of 87.1% on all surfaces (519-for-596 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 32.4% (194-for-598 in return games).
Bet on Medvedev or Djokovic to win this match with BetMGM.
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.